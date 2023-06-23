G20 working group meet on tourism ends in Goa

As the meetings of the G20 working group on tourism ended in Goa on Thursday, the ministers of all member countries identified the need for the sector’s full recovery from Covid-19’s impact.

In the outcome document, as the chair, India said that the war in Ukraine has caused “immense human suffering” and exacerbated “existing fragilities” in the global economy.

Stating that today’s era must not be one of war and that nuclear weapons must be inadmissible, India said that it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system. Green Tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management have been selected by India as key priority areas.

“Five inter-related key priorities of the G20 Tourism track were endorsed by all G20 countries for achieving sustainable, resilient and inclusive tourism,” Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted after the meeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also addressed the delegates.

On Thursday, as the curtains came down on the meeting, G20 delegates were taken to the Mangeshi Temple, the Basilica of Bom Jesus, the Figueiredo Mansion and the Museum of Christian Art in Goa.