H1-B fears prompt flyers to get off plane just before takeoff
Trump’s abrupt move to raise the application fee for the H-1B has sparked chaos and alarm among the holders of the widely used visa, more than 70 per cent of which are held by Indians, many employed through Indian IT firms.
Emirates flight EK226 onboard Airbus A380-842 (A6-EVP) in San Francisco (SFO) saw a chaotic situation on Friday (19 September) as many passengers bound for India chose to disembark before departure (5:05 PM LT) owing to the H1B Visa order by President Trump.