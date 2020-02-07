Gender equality that makes NCW redundant required, says Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rakha Sharma on Friday said work was on to create an environment of gender equality under which there would be no need for the panel.

She was talking to PTI on the sidelines of a seminar on gender-based violence organised by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda here.

She said the commission was committed to taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision 'Nari Sahkti' and "women development and women-led development".

She said the NCW had conducted more than 800 legal awareness programmes in colleges across the country, besides holding 'Parivarik Mahila Lok Adalats'.

Sharma said the NCW had also played an important role during the #MeToo movement when several women came forward to complain about sexual harassment.

"The commission is for building a fair, equitable and just environment for our women, and the target is to achieve gender equality when there will be no need for NCW," she said.