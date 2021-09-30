Goa Assembly Speaker Patnekar tests positive for coronavirus; hospitalised

Goa Assembly Speaker Patnekar tests positive for Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Sep 30 2021, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar has tested positive for coronavirus, a legislature functionary said on Thursday.

"Patnekar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday," former MLA and Goa Legislature Forum vice president Victor Gonsalves told reporters.

As per doctors, Patnekar's condition is stable, he said.

Patnekar is the third state BJP leader to test positive for the coronavirus infection in last one week.

Earlier this week, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade and the party's general secretary (organisation) Satish Dhond had tested positive for the disease and both of them were being treated at the GMCH, located near here.

Goa
BJP
Coronavirus
Covid-19

