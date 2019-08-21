Goa: 'Cong will try to offer mineral water to Shah'

The Congress in Goa on Wednesday said the party would try to offer bottles of mineral water to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state capital on Thursday for a meeting to protest the state government's failure to restore water supply in many areas.

The water supply to Tiswadi and Ponda talukas which also covers Panaji has been cut since August 15 after a crucial pipeline near Ponda town got damaged in a landslide.

"On behalf of thirsty people of Tiswadi and Ponda Taluka including Capital city who are dying to see their taps run for last7 days, @INCGoa won't mind providing mineral Water bottles to @AmitShah during his visit tomorrow as I am sure the taps in his hotel room will also be dry," Goa unit Congress president Girish Chodankar said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Shah will chair the Western Zonal Council meeting to be attended by Home ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa, besides senior officials from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.