Goa Congress restructures party, Amit Patkar new president

Congress on Thursday announced a new team for Goa, appointing Amit Patkar as its new president and Michael Lobo as its Legislature Party leader.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat has been made a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

The changes came after Girish Chodankat resigned following the recent Assembly polls. He had quit in 2019 after the Lok Sabha polls but was asked to continue.

With an aim to revitalise the party and bring in new leadership, sources said, the party decided to bring in new leadership in the organisation and legislature party.

Yuri Alemao has been appointed Working President.

A day ago, Congress has also announced a new team for Manipur bringing in youth to leadership roles.

Recently, Congress Senior Observer P Chidambaram, Screening Committee Chairman Rajani Patil and in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao had met and submitted a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi on the election debacle and the need for organisational changes in the state.

