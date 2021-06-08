Goa in a bind after Centre drops ivermectin from Covid drug list

Centre's decision to drop ivermectin leaves Goa in bind

The Goa Congress has already pressurised the BJP-led coalition government claiming an alleged scam worth Rs 22.50 crore in the procurement of ivermectin. Credit: iStock Images

With the Union Health Ministry's decision to drop anti-parasitic ivermectin from its Covid treatment protocol, the Goa government is left in a bind as it had announced free distribution of the drug among for Covid patients two months ago.

In April this year, the Goa government's expert committee had recommended the use of ivermectin, with the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane claiming that the drug helped cut down the severity of the infection and helped to save lives.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the circular, issued by the Union Health Ministry's Directorate General of Health Services, has been sent to Goa's Health Secretary Ravi Dhawan for study.

"I have sent the circular to the Secretary of Health. We will have to see now," Sawant briefed reporters after the Union Health Ministry's Directorate General of Health Services' decision to drop ivermectin as a treatment of Covid-19 earlier on Monday.

The Goa Congress has already pressurised the BJP-led coalition government claiming an alleged scam worth Rs 22.50 crore in the procurement of ivermectin.

According to the Goa Health Ministry, all adults were to be given a course of five ivermectin tablets free of cost, in order to quell the potential severity of the symptoms in case they get infected by the deadly virus.

The tablets were to be availed free of cost at all public health centres. Soon after the Goa government's announcement in April, the World Health Organisation had advised against the use of the drug for Covid use. 

