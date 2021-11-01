Goa: Late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal stakes claim to Panaji seat ahead of polls

Utpal Parrikar, the son of late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, on Monday said he wanted to contest his maiden election from Panaji Assembly seat, which was represented by his father, as a BJP nominee.

"I have already conveyed to the party about my desire to contest (polls) from Panaji,” he told reporters.

When asked whether he would contest as an Independent candidate in the event of BJP denying him a ticket for the polls, due next February, Utpal said, “I am confident that the party will give me a ticket. I am holding talks with them. I am in constant touch with BJP".

Panaji constituency had been represented by the Parrikar senior multiple times in the past.

The BJP lost the Panaji seat to Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate in the by-election held after the death of Manohar Parrikar in 2019.

Monserrate later joined BJP along with nine other MLAs of Congress. Utpal Parrikar, a businessman with a Master's degree from the US, had announced his intention to join politics soon after his father's death in March 2019.

