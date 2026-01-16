<p>A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Begur, near Bannerghatta Road, in the early hours of Thursday, gutting scrap materials worth a few lakh rupees. No casualties were reported.</p>.<p>Police said thick smoke billowing from the spot triggered panic in surrounding areas, including Akshay Nagar, Yelenahalli and Begur.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests the fire began after dry garbage was set ablaze and spread to the scrap material stored at the site.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 3 am when some families living on adjacent open land allegedly set fire to dry waste, leading to the mishap.</p>.Four arrested in rowdy murder case; manhunt on for others in Bengaluru.<p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and managed to douse the flames after nearly two-and-a-half hours of operation.</p>.<p>Around 40 families from West Bengal have been living on nearly five acres of open land nearby and had erected temporary sheds. Two of these sheds were also gutted in the fire, police said.</p>.<p>Residents alleged the families were involved in refilling LPG cylinders illegally.</p>.<p>“We are verifying these allegations and will initiate legal action if the claims are found to be true,” the officer said.</p>.<p>The Begur police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. Police also dismissed allegations the families were from Bangladesh, clarifying they are migrants from West Bengal.</p>.<p><strong>At the same spot</strong></p>.<p>Residents said a similar fire incident occurred at the same location about two months ago, after which the families were asked to vacate the area. They reportedly returned a few days ago and rebuilt the temporary structures.</p>