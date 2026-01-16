Menu
Sugar mills in Karnataka stare at loss to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his order dated November 8, 2025, ordered sugar mills to pay Rs 400 per tonne more than the fair and remunerative price (FRP) to farmers.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 21:29 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 21:29 IST
Business NewsKarnataka News

