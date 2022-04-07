Goa Police to crack down on top rungs of drug network, says DGP Jaspal Singh

Although Goa is no longer synonymous with drugs, there is need to create disruption in the top rungs of the drug syndicate pyramid in the state to really make a dent, newly appointed Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said on Thursday.

Soon after taking over as the state’s top cop on Thursday, Singh also said that the state police would form an “appropriate strategy” to crack down on the top leaders of the network in the state with the help of central enforcement agencies and police departments in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"We will formulate an appropriate strategy. When I speak about prevention of crime, that includes drugs also and being an iconic tourist destination, we do not want that people should remember Goa because of this aspect," Singh told reporters soon after he took charge of the top office.

"Drug trade has a typical dynamic. It is a complete chain actually. Sometimes international cartels are involved. Sometimes local cartels are involved. So, the peddler is not aware who has handed him the packet. This trade is conducted by very very intelligent people. Therefore, we will make sure that our police force is able to catch the last person in the chain," Singh also said.

The DGP further said that the state police would seek assistance from central agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau and police from neigbouring states.

"Ultimately, it is going to be a joint effort because individually it is very difficult to bust an international cartel. Therefore, we will ensure that we train our people. Unless we are able to reach the first stage of the supplier, it is very difficult to make a dent on such trade," he said.

The senior police official further said that Goa's USP over the decades has changed from the state which was once known as a destination for drugs.

"Goa's popularity as a destination for drugs had waned in recent times, I would say. (Once) it used to be synonymous with drugs, but now people don't come for this. People come to see the natural beauty, Goan food, Goan culture, Goan music," Singh said.

"Now, the USP of Goan state is its culture and its beaches. Earlier, when I was SP (Superintendent of Police) Narcotics, it used to be synonymous with it (drugs)," said Singh, an AGMUT cadre official who has been posted to Goa on two occasions in the past.

