Goa wants Centre to issue digital nomad visas to boost tourism revenue

With an eye on the work-from-home revenue pie, Goa wants the central government to facilitate 'Digital Nomad Visa' especially for foreign digital nomads to work while holidaying in Goa.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also said that the provision of a digital nomad visa would boost the financial profile of the coastal state, whose economy largely depends on tourism.

"We have urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the digital nomad visa," Khaunte said.

“The digital nomad visa can help to strengthen tourism as it will give new openings for homestays. This will also help to create employment,” he also said.

In October last year, the Goa government floated a Rs 11 crore tender for creating co-working spaces in the popular beach villages of Benaulim in South Goa and Morjim, Ashwem in North Goa.

According to Khaunte, the 'sea hubs' would help working professionals, especially in the creative and tech spaces, to work and enjoy leisure along coastal Goa.

Before the advent of the pandemic, Goa annually received nearly eight million tourists every year, but after the pandemic, the coastal state has emerged as a major work-from-home hub, attracting working professionals from across Indian metros.

Goa's pursuit of 'digital nomads' would further widen the state's potential as a global work-cum-leisure destination.

"There are around 46 countries offering Digital Nomads Visas. After Covid we have realised a lot of domestic tourists come here because of the quality of life and the creative space they can have for themselves. Digital Nomads come for long stays, this can boost the 'Home Stay' program," Khaunte said.