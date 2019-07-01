Goods train derails between Mumbai and Pune

A goods train derailed in the Lonavla ghat section between Pune and Mumbai on Monday affecting the traffic.

The goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavla.

Trains cancelled on 1.7.2019

22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express

12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express

11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express

11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express cancelled between CSMT and Pune

11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled

11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express

51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger

51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger

12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

Trains Diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad on 1.7.2019

11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO 1.7.2019

11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO 30.6.2019

12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO 30.6.2019

22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO 30.6.2019

Short terminated trains

20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express short terminated at Panvel

17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pune

17613 Panvel-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express JCO 1.7.2019 will originate from Pune

11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express JCO 1.7.2019 will short terminate at Pune and will work as 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express JCO 1.7.2019 from Pune