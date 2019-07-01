Goods train derails between Mumbai and Pune

A goods train derailed in the Lonavla ghat section between Pune and Mumbai on Monday affecting the traffic.
The goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi on ghat section between Karjat and Lonavla.
Trains cancelled on 1.7.2019
22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express
12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express
11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express
11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express cancelled between CSMT and Pune
11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled
11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express
51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger
51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger
12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen
12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express
Trains Diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad on 1.7.2019
11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO 1.7.2019
11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO 30.6.2019
12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO 30.6.2019
22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO 30.6.2019
Short terminated trains
20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express short terminated at Panvel
17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pune
17613 Panvel-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express JCO 1.7.2019 will originate from Pune
11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express JCO 1.7.2019 will short terminate at Pune and will work as 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express JCO 1.7.2019 from Pune