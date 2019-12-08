Govt reiterates changes in IPC, CrPC

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has reiterated its commitment to initiate changes in Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The assertion came at the three-day annual conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police at Pune which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The government plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in the States," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also underscored the Government’s resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today’s democratic setup

The 54th DGsP/IGsP conference was inaugurated by Shah on Friday while Modi was present on Saturday and Sunday.

The conference was held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune.

"The conference is a “Vaicharik Kumbh”, wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security," he said.

According to a press statement, the conference has deliberated on a gamut of policing and security issues, including border protection, the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, up-gradation of forensic capability, the threat from radicalisation in the digital era, and evidence-based policing.

While specific cases were highlighted, roadmaps for implementation of key recommendations were also framed.

As part of the Prime Minister’s vision for bringing policing closer to people, since 2014, the DGsP/IGsP Conference has been taken to various parts of the country, including Guwahati (North-East), Kevadia (Gujarat) and Tekenpur (Madhya Pradesh) in the past.

The format of the Conference has also undergone significant changes in terms of duration and the presence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.