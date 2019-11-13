Guj govt announces Rs 700 cr relief package for farmers

The day Congress leader Hardik Patel sat on a one-day symbolic fast in Rajkot demanding compensation and full crop insurance to farmers, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a Rs 700 crore relief package for crop damage caused by unseasonal rains in the state.

Announcing the relief, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that "Nearly four lakh farmers will be benefited from this package who have suffered more than 33% crop damage due to unseasonal rain. The affected farmer will get Rs 13,500 per hectare for irrigated crops and Rs 6,800 for non-irrigated crops."

The decision came after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. The deputy CM assured that besides this relief, the farmers will also be receiving their insurance claim as per the guidelines. The farmers in Gujarat have been adversely affected not only by unusual rains but also from excessive rains during the monsoon.

In the meanwhile, Congress leader Hardik Patel sat on dharna in a Rajkot village, demanding 100% crop insurance to farmers. He said that "Farmers are demanding their rights and not begging. I am with farmers and have demanded that even those farmers who didn't pay premium for the insurance should get relief. Besides, the government should waive off loans."

Taking credit for the government's relief package, he said "We will be intensifying such protest to compel the government to help 40 to 50 lakh farmers in the state."

A day before, the Gujarat chapter of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, the farmer's body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, criticised the state government for not helping the farmers. It alleged that instead of farmers, the government was helping few traders and firms. Two cyclonic storms - Maha and Kyarr - caused severe impact on harvest in coastal districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat.