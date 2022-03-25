Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index '21

Gujarat again tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021

PTI
PTI,
  Mar 25 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 13:04 ist
Other states in the top five ranking include Tamil Nadu and Haryana, as per the report. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Gujarat has topped Niti Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 2021, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, in the second and third place respectively, according to the government think tank's report released on Friday.

The Export Preparedness Index assesses the readiness of the states, in terms of their export potential and performance.

Other states in the top five ranking include Tamil Nadu and Haryana, as per the report.

