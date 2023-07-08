Gujarat ATS arrests man for spying for Pakistani agent

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a person from Kutch district on charges of selling "secret and sensitive information" to Pakistani agents.

ATS officials arrested Nilesh Valjibhai Baliya, who was working with Central Public Works Department (CPWD) of Border Security Force (BSF) battalion in Bhuj city, for allegedly sending sensitive information to a Pakistani woman agent through WhatsApp for money.

Read | Pakistani woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

In January this year, Baliya came in contact with the Pakistani woman agent to whom he introduced himself as a computer operator in the BSF headquarters in Bhuj. Police said that Baliya was working as a peon with the CPWD for the past five years.

Police said that he passed on information about BSF movements for the past five months to the agent who got in touch with Baliya as Aditi Tiwari.

The agent offered him money for sharing "secret information related to BSF" on WhatsApp. Baliya is alleged to have shared "sensitive and secret" information until May 28 with the Pakistani agent.

In exchange, the ATS officials said, the Pakistani agent paid him a total of Rs28,800 on different occasions through PayTM.

