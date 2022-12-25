Gujarat: Bhagwat attends RSS's Saurashtra zone meet, guides volunteers on outfit's expansion

Gujarat: Bhagwat guides volunteers on outfit's reach

PTI
  Dec 25 2022
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday attended a meeting of the organisation's workers at Anjar in Gujarat's Kutch district, where he offered guidance to them on expanding the Sangh's base at the grassroots level, its office-bearer said.

Bhagwat is on a visit to Anjar to offer guidance to Kutch-Saurashtra zone RSS coordinators at zonal, district and mandal-vasti levels, in a three-day closed-door meeting that will conclude on Monday with a focus on setting up shakhas (branches) in each and every village of the region, said RSS' Saurashtra zone prachar pramukh Pankaj Raval.

"Around 350 RSS coordinators from prant, district, and mandal-vasti levels of the Kutch-Saurashtra zone are attending the programme. Bhagwatji reached Anjar on Saturday and the meeting will conclude on Monday evening," he said. Raval said that the RSS chief's visit is aimed at offering guidance to the volunteers on expanding the base of the outfit at the grassroots level.

The meeting is part of RSS's expansion plan ahead of completion of 100 years of its establishment in 2025. The outfit has set a target at the national level to set up shakhas in each and every village. The aim is also to cover cities and towns as well, the RSS said in a release. RSS shakhas are organised daily in 7,000 out of 18,000 villages in Gujarat. In March this year, a three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the RSS, was held in the presence of Bhagwat and other top leaders in Ahmedabad with the aim of expanding the organisation's base. 

       

