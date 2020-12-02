Ex-BJP minister, son held for organising party in Guj

Gujarat: BJP leader, cops, caterer among arrested for organising engagement party amid Covid-19

This is a rare case in which a person has been booked under a non-bailable offence for organising an event

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 22:12 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Gujarat police on Wednesday arrested a former BJP leader, his son, policemen, caterer, wedding band performer, among others, over organising an engagement ceremony of the leader's grand-daughter in Tapi district in south Gujarat.

The viral video showing hundreds of people dancing at the ceremony was pulled up by the Gujarat High Court.

A corporator Vinod Chandatre, BJP worker Kevin Desai, caterer for the event Mahendra Chaudhary, wedding band performer Alpesh Gamit, decorator Ramesh Gamit, videographer Mitesh Gamit were also arrested.

According to a release issued by the district police, the procedure was on to arrest police inspector CK Chaudhary and a head constable Nilesh Manilal.

The accused have been booked under various charges including attempt to commit culpable homicide under Section 308 of Indian Penal Code, unlawful assembly and under sections of the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act. Section 308 is a non-bailable offence.

This is a rare case in which a person has been booked under a non-bailable offence for organising an event.

"We have suspended the police inspector and a constable who had attended the event as guests. We found their presence after screening the video footage. A beat constable has also been suspended as he didn't inform his senior about the event," Tapi district superintendent of police Sujata Majmudar told DH. She added, "The event organisers had not taken any permission for the event."

These developments came after a division bench of the high court with Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala took cognisance of the video clip which has gone viral since Tuesday and said that it was "shocking" to see such an event in the middle of a pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Gujarat
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 