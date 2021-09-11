Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 15:56 ist
Vijay Rupani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post over a year before the state goes to polls.

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. 

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM - in December 2017. “I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

“I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” Rupani said. 

More to follow...

Gujarat
Vijay Rupani
Indian Politics
India News

