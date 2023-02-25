Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates gram panchayat houses, lays foundation stone for 43 anganwadis

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the renovated panchayat houses of 81 gram panchayats and took part in the ground breaking ceremony of 43 anganwadis to be constructed in Kutch district.
The 81 panchayat houses have been constructed at a cost of Rs 14.23 crore while the 43 anganwadis will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore, a release said. "The state government is committed to provide modern infrastructural facilities to the smallest of villages. We must actualise the concept given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the environment of good governance," Patel said at the function via video conference.
"eGram Kendras have been established in more than 14,000 villages to ensure those in rural areas get benefits of government schemes at their doorsteps. As many as 321 important services like income tax, ration card amendment have been made available in Gram Panchayats through digital medium," Patel said.
The state government has made a provision of Rs 11,000 crore in the budget for the Panchayat Department for services including renovation of Panchayat Houses, record modernization and maximum use of technology," he added. The CM said the state government had fulfilled Prime Minister's work mantra of "do what you say" by building these 81 Gram Panchayats in Kutch in just one year.
