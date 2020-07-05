Gujarat Covid-19 cases see record rise by 725 to 36,123, death toll at 1,945

Gujarat on Sunday reported 725 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day rise, taking the overall count to 36,123 while the number of fatalities mounted by 18, including 9 in Ahmedabad, to 1,945, Health department said.

The infected patients included six staffers of the Gujarat High Court, an official said.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 5

With 486 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the state has risen to 25,900.

The state now has 8,278 active cases, of which the condition of 72 patients is critical, the department said in its evening release.

With 254 new cases, Surat replaced Ahmedabad, which reported 177 new patients, as the highest contributor in the state on Sunday.

The cumulative case count in Surat now stands at 5,968 against 21,829 in Ahmedabad district, which has reported 1,484 deaths so far, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Amid rising number of cases in Surat, Navsari MP CR Patil held a meeting with representatives of textile industry and said there was no need to shut the markets from where several cases have been reported.

Patil said utmost precaution will be taken to ensure social distancing.

With 64 new cases, Vadodara's Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,563, as per the health department.

Of the 18 new deaths, nine were reported from Ahmedabad while six succumbed to the viral infection in Surat, and one each in Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Kheda, it said.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 42 cases, Valsad 18, Bhavnagar 16, Bharuch 15, Junagadh 13, Kheda 12, Patan and Gandhinagar 11 each, Mehsana nine to name a few.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 216 to 16,829 in the day.

Surat and Vadodara reported recovery of 106 and 53 patients, respectively, it said.

A total of 4,12,124 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in Gujarat, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 36,123, new cases 725, deaths 1,945, discharged 25,900, active cases 8,278 and people tested so far 4,12,124.