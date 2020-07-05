Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.7 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,70,035 as of July 5

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 19,259

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 116 0 Arunachal Pradesh 252 1 Assam 9,779 14 Bihar 11,564 88 Chandigarh 459 6 Chhattisgarh 3,065 14 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1576 4 Gujarat 35,398 1,927 Haryana 16,548 260 Himachal Pradesh 1,042 10 Jharkhand 2,739 18 Karnataka 21,549 335 Kerala 4,964 25 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 14,297 593 Maharashtra 2,00,064 8,671 Manipur 1,316 0 Meghalaya 69 1 Mizoram 164 0 Nagaland 562 0 Delhi 97,200 3,004 Puducherry 905 14 Punjab 6,109 162 Rajasthan 19,532 447 Sikkim 102 0 Tamil Nadu 1,07,001 1,450 Telangana 20,462 283 Tripura 1,534 1 Uttar Pradesh 26,554 773 Uttarakhand 3,093 42 West Bengal 21,231 736 Odisha 8,601 34 Andhra Pradesh 17,699 218 Jammu and Kashmir 8,246 127 Ladakh 1005 1 Cases being reassigned to states 4999

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,92,403

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.