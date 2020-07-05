Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 5

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,70,035; death toll stands at 19,259 as of July 5

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 05 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 07:33 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 6.7 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 6,70,035 as of July 5

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 19,259

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1160
Arunachal Pradesh2521
Assam9,77914
Bihar11,56488
Chandigarh4596
Chhattisgarh3,06514
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa15764
Gujarat35,3981,927
Haryana16,548260
Himachal Pradesh1,04210
Jharkhand2,73918
Karnataka21,549335
Kerala4,96425
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh14,297593
Maharashtra2,00,0648,671
Manipur1,3160
Meghalaya691
Mizoram1640
Nagaland5620
Delhi97,2003,004
Puducherry90514
Punjab6,109162
Rajasthan19,532447
Sikkim1020
Tamil Nadu1,07,0011,450
Telangana20,462283
Tripura1,5341
Uttar Pradesh26,554773
Uttarakhand3,09342
West Bengal21,231736
Odisha8,60134
Andhra Pradesh17,699218
Jammu and Kashmir8,246127
Ladakh10051
Cases being reassigned to states4999 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,92,403

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

