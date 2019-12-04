Gujarat govt makes use of helmet optional

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to do away with mandatory helmets for two-wheeler riders in cities and said that wearing helmets will be optional for the riders. The decision was announced following a cabinet meeting held in the state capital Gandhinagar.

Announcing the decision, state transport minister R C Faldu told media persons, "We received various complaints from people saying that there are difficulties in wearing helmets and do routine work. There were complaints that why would a person going to buy vegetables wear a helmet. In view of these complaints, the cabinet decided to make use of helmets optional. However, helmets will be compulsory on state highways, nationals highways and roads falling under panchayat limits."

Earlier in September, the Vijay Rupani-led state government had announced a 50 per cent cut in fines for not wearing helmets. Under the new Motor Vehicle Act, the fine for not wearing a helmet is Rs 1000 while the state government reduced it to Rs 500.

The Opposition Congress has also been opposing mandatory helmets as well as an increase in the fines.