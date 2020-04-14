Gujarat: Hours after PM Modi's lockdown announcement, migrant workers hit streets in Surat

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown in the country till May 3, hundreds of migrant workers on Tuesday evening came out in open in Surat demanding permission to travel back home.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

This is the second incident in less than a week in the city where the migrant workers have defied lockdown and hit the roads demanding money, food and permission to travel back.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

According to local police, nearly 700 to 800 migrant workers in Mohanagar on Varacha Road in Surat came out of their homes and demanded permission to travel back to their natives.

Earlier in the day, following Modi's announcement, state police also issued notifications including by city police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt extending the lockdown till May 3.

By the evening, the workers started pouring in on Varacha road, known for diamond market, wearing masks but defying section 144 of Indian Penal Code that prohibits the gathering of more than four persons without police permission.