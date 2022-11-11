Denied ticket by BJP, 2-time MLA joins AAP in Gujarat

Gujarat polls: Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA joins AAP

Kesarisinh Solanki, who had won the election twice from the seat, joined the AAP

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 11 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 11:27 ist
Kesarisinh Solanki and Gopal Italia. Credit: Twitter/@Gopal_Italia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Matar Assembly constituency in Gujarat's Kheda district has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the ruling party denied a ticket to him from his seat for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kesarisinh Solanki, who had won the election twice from the seat, joined the AAP, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's state unit president Gopal Italia on Twitter.

Also Read | Gujarat polls: Morbi MLA among 38 lawmakers denied ticket in BJP's 1st list of candidates

"Kesarisinh Solanki ji, a popular, hardworking, fearless MLA of Matar Vidhan Sabha, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party today after getting inspired by the honest politics of Arvind Kejriwal. I heartily welcome Shri Kesari Sinh ji to the Aam Aadmi Party. Together we will form an honest government in Gujarat," Italia said in a tweet late Thursday night.

The tweet carried a photograph, which showed Italia welcoming Solanki. The ruling BJP, which on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the state elections, has named Kalpesh Parmar as its candidate for the Matar seat, which was represented by Solanki in 2014 and 2017.

Also Read | Gujarat polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 46 candidates

Solanki had won the bye-election to the seat in 2014 after the then MLA Devusinh Chauhan won the Lok Sabha election. Chauhan is currently the Union Minister of State for Communications.

Solanki had also won the 2017 Assembly election from the constituency on the BJP ticket. The AAP has already declared the name of one Mahipatsinh Chauhan as its candidate for the seat. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Indian Politics
India News
AAP
BJP
Assembly Elections 2022
Arvind Kejriwal
Gopal Italia

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 