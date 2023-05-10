Haryana woman in Mumbai for film shoot raped by male friend in hotel

A 19-year-old woman from Haryana, who had come to Mumbai for a film shoot, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friend at a hotel in Marine Drive, police said on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old accused has been arrested, an official said.
The victim and the accused know each other and had come to Mumbai for film shooting from Haryana, he said.
Read | Marital rape: The dilemma of courts
On the night of Sunday, the male friend allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and threatened her, the official said.
Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and voluntarily causing hurt against the man and arrested him.
He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody till May 12, the official said.
Further investigation is underway.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi
India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports
Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?
The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival
These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures
Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve
What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?
Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine
GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer
Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79