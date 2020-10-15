Heavy overnight rains lash Pune, Mumbai; intense spells to continue

Heavy overnight rains lashed the Pune district resulting in inundation in several places including the Budhwar Peth and Shaniwar Wada areas.

Around midnight, heavy waterlogging was reported off the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, one of the prominent landmarks of Maharashtra's culture capital.

Water levels have started receding and the situation is expected to be normal in the next few hours.

The financial capital Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad too were lashed by heavy rains.

Rains are expected to continue in Mumbai on Thursday, according to a forecast by the IMD. “Intense spells of rains likely to continue,” said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD-Mumbai.

Latest updates at 7 am of 15 Oct

Intense clouds off the coast of Mumbai observed through radar. pic.twitter.com/HugPjKys7h — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 15, 2020

Heavy rains were also reported from Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra and Osmanabad in Marathwada.

Heavy rainfall warning continues for the coastal Konkan belt and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.