Heavy overnight rains lash Pune, Mumbai; intense spells to continue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 15 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 08:07 ist
Water levels have started receding and the situation is expected to be normal in the next few hours. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy overnight rains lashed the Pune district resulting in inundation in several places including the Budhwar Peth and Shaniwar Wada areas.

Around midnight, heavy waterlogging was reported off the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, one of the prominent landmarks of Maharashtra's culture capital.

Water levels have started receding and the situation is expected to be normal in the next few hours.

The financial capital Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad too were lashed by heavy rains.

Rains are expected to continue in Mumbai on Thursday, according to a forecast by the IMD. “Intense spells of rains likely to continue,” said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD-Mumbai.

Heavy rains were also reported from Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra and Osmanabad in Marathwada.

Heavy rainfall warning continues for the coastal Konkan belt and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

DH Toon | Cinemas reopen today; more protection needed?

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

Holiday season may delay Karnataka's Covid-19 peak

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India's Nobel Prize drought

 