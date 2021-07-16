Heavy rain disrupts traffic in Mumbai and suburbs

Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and the neighbouring North Konkan belt slowing down the suburban road and rail traffic on Friday morning peak hours.

The arrival and departures from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, was, however, normal.

During the last 24 hours ending 0830 hrs, the Santacruz observatory of IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre recorded 253.3 mm rainfall - indicative of heavy rains in Mumbai’s suburbs and part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Colaba observatory, which accounts for south Mumbai, however, reported just 12.8 mm rainfall.

Besides the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, heavy rainfall was reported from Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

The 253.3 mm rainfall was Mumbai’s highest rainfall in a day’s time in 12 years for the month of July - the others being July 15, 2009 (274.1 mm) and July 2, 2019 (376.2 mm).

Even though there has been rainfall this monsoon at staggered phases, an impending water crisis looms large as the reservoirs and lakes that supply water to the city have 18 to 20 per cent stock.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is closely monitoring the situation.

On Friday, because of the rainfall, there was waterlogging in chronic spots like Dadar, Sion, Hindmata, King’s Circle and Chembur.

The Central Railway (CR) services were affected while Western Railway continued to run.

The CR’s Main and Harbour lines were affected because of waterlogging along the tracks in Kurla, Vidyavihar and Chunabhatti.

People living along the Mithi and Dahisar rivers were put on alert as water was flowing over the danger mark in some places even though water level had receded.

