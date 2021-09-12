Hindu Sena in Gujarat plans to install Godse's statue in Jamnagar

A saffron organisation named "Hindu Sena" has announced that it will install a statue of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Jamnagar on the occasion of his death anniversary on November 15. The organisation led by its president Pratik Bhatt held a meeting earlier this week where this decision was taken.

In a press release, Bhatt said the statue will be installed in Saurashtra's Jamnagar in order to "instill nationalism in the hearts of youths". Apart from Bhatt, other functionaries of the outfit including Mayur Patel, Rajdip Gohil, Bhavesh Thummar, Yogesh Amreliya and Dhiren Nanda were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held at Dwarkadhish temple on Wednesday where it was also decided that a committee of 30 members will be formed to do necessary arrangements.

"We held a meeting to install a statue of Mahatma Godse in Jamnagar to give a message to our youths on patriotism. There is a lot of energy in today's youth but there is no guiding figure who could channelise this energy in nation building. Besides, there is a lot of negative information floating around on the life of Godseji. Therefore, we have decided to come up with a statue in his memory in Jamnagar," Bhatt told DH on phone.

