Honour killing: Boy, mother behead sister, click selfie

Honour killing: Boy, mother behead sister, click selfie with head in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

They beheaded the woman while she was preparing tea and surrendered at a police station, officials said

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Dec 06 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 21:40 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor boy, with the help of his mother, allegedly beheaded his sister for marrying against the wishes of the family and then clicked a selfie with the head, the police in Aurangabad of Maharashtra said Monday.

The incident took place in Ladgaon in Vaijapur tehsil on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

"Kirti (21) had got married to Avinash Thore in Vaijapur on June 21 and was staying in Gayagaon village. This angered her family. Kirti's minor brother and her mother reached her house and beheaded her while she was preparing tea for them," subdivisional police officer Kailash Prajapati said.

"The minor and his mother even clicked a selfie with Kirti's head. The dismembered corpse was found in the kitchen by her husband Avinash. The two accused reached Vaijapur police station after committing the crime," a second officer said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Aurangabad
Maharashtra
Honour Killing

Related videos

What's Brewing

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

 