60% Goans undecided on party to vote for: MGP leader

I-PAC survey says 60% Goans undecided on which party to vote, says Goa MGP leader

He blamed the indecision on the poor governance of the incumbent BJP-led coalition government

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 31 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 17:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Assembly polls less than two months away, nearly 60 per cent Goan voters are still undecided as to which party to vote for, former Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar said on Friday quoting a survey conducted by the Prashant Kishor-led Indian-Political Action Committee.

Dhavalikar, who's MGP is in alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), whose political outreach is being managed by I-PAC, also blamed the indecision on the poor governance of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government.

"Sixty per cent of Goans cannot decide whom to vote for. If they cannot decide with elections just around the corner, it is because of the poor governance, poor administration by the BJP government in Goa," Dhavalikar told reporters at a press conference in Panaji.

"This is the IPAC survey report from yesterday. And this is the situation just a month and a half ahead of elections," the MGP leader also said.

The MGP-TMC alliance was sealed earlier this month, but leaders from both parties are expected to thrash out its seat sharing arrangements over the next "seven to eight days" Dhavalikar also said.

"We are going with TMC. All alliance related issues and seat sharing will be discussed and finalised over the next seven to eight days," Dhavalikar also said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
MGP
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

New Year’s resolutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

New Year’s resolutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

Throwing a NYE party at home?

Throwing a NYE party at home?

 