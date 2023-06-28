IIT-Bombay tops in India, 149 globally in QS World University Rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has broken into the world's top 150 universities and topped India rankings in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, UK, officials said here on Wednesday.

The IIT-B has climbed up from 172 last year to 149 this year in the global ranking – first time that it has been included within the Top 150, with an overall score of 51.7/100.

Over, it has improved on its performance by 23 places and in the 2024 edition, it has been placed within the top 10 per cent of the world's highest 1,500 universities that were considered worth ranking.

This is the first time in eight years that any Indian institution of higher education has made it to the top 10 per cent -- in 2016, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru had been ranked at No. 147.

While the IIT-B has zoomed up, the IISc nosedived from 155 to 225, IIT-Delhi fell from 174 to 197, IIT-Kanpur came down from 264 to 278 and IIT-Madras fell from 250 to 285, IIT-Guwahati improved from 384 to 364, IIT-Roorkee remained at 369.

The IIT-B scored impressive -- 81.9 in employer reputation, 73.1 in citation per faculty, 55.5 in academic reputation, 47.4 in employment outcome, 54.9 in sustainability, 18.9 in faculty-student ratio, 4.7 in international faculty, 8.5 in international research network and 1.4 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points.

Among these nine parameters, the employer reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT-B with a world ranking of 69.

"Excellence in teaching and research is the key driving point for IIT-Bombay. Our efforts lie in providing an ambience and infrastructure that is conducive to achieving excellence by our students and faculty," said the Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

He added that achieving higher rank is just a byproduct and is never a goal by itself, and expressed confidence that "IIT-B still has miles to go and it is walking".