In-depth debates required for passing legislations: Om Birla

He was addressing an event on ‘Vikasit Bharat 2047’ in the Goa Assembly.

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 15 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 14:51 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI Photo

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla said on Thursday that longer and in-depth discussions in assemblies and Parliament lead to better legislations.

He was addressing an event on ‘Vikasit Bharat 2047’ in the Goa Assembly.

“It is always better that laws are passed after extensive and proper debates,” Birla told MLAs from the coastal state at the programme.

Also read | LS Speaker Om Birla calls for discipline, decorum in new Parliament building

He stressed that the debates in assemblies and Parliament should be non-political and unbiased.

Birla also hailed the Goa Assembly for holding longer sessions of more than 40 days, as he expressed concerns over shorter Assembly sessions in many states.

The opposition benches boycotted the event as a mark of protest against Birla for "not allowing" former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in connection with a defamation case.

