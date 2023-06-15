In-depth debates required for passing legislations: Om Birla

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla said on Thursday that longer and in-depth discussions in assemblies and Parliament lead to better legislations.
He was addressing an event on ‘Vikasit Bharat 2047’ in the Goa Assembly.
“It is always better that laws are passed after extensive and proper debates,” Birla told MLAs from the coastal state at the programme.
Also read | LS Speaker Om Birla calls for discipline, decorum in new Parliament building
He stressed that the debates in assemblies and Parliament should be non-political and unbiased.
Birla also hailed the Goa Assembly for holding longer sessions of more than 40 days, as he expressed concerns over shorter Assembly sessions in many states.
The opposition benches boycotted the event as a mark of protest against Birla for "not allowing" former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in connection with a defamation case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space
First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'
Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna
Won't join politics for sure: Manoj Bajpayee