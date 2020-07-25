Indian Navy chopper helps in recovery of body

An ALH helicopter of the Indian Navy from Naval Air Station INS Hansa assisted in locating and recovery a body from Cape Rama on Friday.

The request for assistance from the State Government was received at Headquarters Goa Naval Area, following which the ALH helicopter along with a Navy Microlight aircraft were deployed to aid in the search operation.

The body of the deceased was located on the coast in a rocky area inaccessible by vehicles.

With the help of local citizens, the body was secured in a recovery basket attached to the rescue hoist of the helicopter and shifted to a nearby cliff to be handed over to local authorities.

Air Traffic Control at INS Hansa coordinated the communication between the aircraft and locals on the ground during the operation.