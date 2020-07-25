Indian Navy chopper helps in recovery of body

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS ,
  • Jul 25 2020, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 09:36 ist

An ALH helicopter of the Indian Navy from Naval Air Station INS Hansa assisted in locating and recovery a body from Cape Rama on Friday. 

The request for assistance from the State Government was received at Headquarters Goa Naval Area, following which the ALH helicopter along with a Navy Microlight aircraft were deployed to aid in the search operation. 

The body of the deceased was located on the coast in a rocky area inaccessible by vehicles.

With the help of local citizens, the body was secured in a recovery basket attached to the rescue hoist of the helicopter and shifted to a nearby cliff to be handed over to local authorities.

Air Traffic Control at INS Hansa coordinated the communication between the aircraft and locals on the ground during the operation.

Helicopter
Indian Navy
dead body

