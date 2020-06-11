India's one-fourth of coronavirus cases are from Mumbai

In what rings alarm bells, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) now accounts for one-fourth of the COVID-19 cases in India.

A comparative analysis of the cases in India with Mumbai and MMR reveals that 20 to 25 per cent of cases in India are from India's financial capital and its suburbs.

In terms of geographical area, Mumbai comprises of two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, which is spread over 603 sq km.

On the other hand, MMR comprises Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and parts of Palghar and Raigad districts, which is spread over 6,335 sq kms. This includes the satellite township of Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar, one of the fastest growing urban conglomerate of the country, Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane city.

"Cases are rising in Mumbai's suburbs. In the last fortnight, the jump has been pretty fast but within the projections," an official said, adding that the Centre and Maharashtra government has factored in a big spike in June-July.

The government has opened up road traffic between the MMR districts to give a boost to economic activities but this has led to crowd on roads.

The government has also requested the Centre and Railway minister to start suburban train services on Central Railway and Western Railway for people engaged on essential services.

In Mumbai-MMR itself, more than 60 frontline workers like policemen, doctors, nurses, wardboys and civic staff had died in the last three months.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the biggest civic bodies, whose budget is bigger than small states/UTs is facing the biggest challenge since its inception. The BMC has requested citizens not to panic if there is a COVID-19 positive report.

As per the experts, most of the patients with mild and moderate disease recover and many with serious disease also recover. If there are mild symptoms or no symptoms and no comorbidity, patient can remain in home isolation if facilities are available and can follow Government guidelines of home isolations, the officials said.

If patient is not having facilities for home isolations, he or she can be admitted in CCC-2. "In Mumbai-MMR, more than one lakh beds have been created for quarantine, isolation and treatment," officials said.