Jalgaon, Ratnagiri report maximum Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra

  • Aug 16 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 19:33 ist
As cases of Covid-19 Delta Plus variant seem to advance in Maharashtra, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon have emerged as the worst-affected districts with as many as 28 of the total 76 cases. 

In view of the jump in cases, the Maharashtra government has ordered the constitution of division-level Rapid Response Teams and called for taking exact details and ensuring extensive contact tracing.

Last Friday, the state recorded a total of 66 cases of the Delta Plus variant and five deaths.

On Monday, the total number of cases shot up by 10 pushing the total infections to 76, however, deaths remained at five.

According to the Public Health Department, Ratnagiri reported 15 cases - the highest in the state, followed by Jalgaon (13), Mumbai (11), Kolhapur (7), Thane (6), Pune (6), Palghar (3), Raigad (3), Nanded (2), Gondia (3), Sindhudurg (2), Chandrapur (1), Akola (1), Sangli (1), Nandurbar (1), Aurangabad (1) and Beed (1).

Among the 76 patients, 10 have taken two doses of Covid vaccine, while 12 have been administered a single dose.

Of the 76 patients, 37 were asymptomatic.

So far, the Delta Plus variant has claimed five lives - three men and two women.

While two deaths have been reported in Ratnagiri, one death each has been reported in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed.

