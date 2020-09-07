Kangana Ranaut-Maharashtra government clash continues

Ahead over her arrival in Mumbai, the face-off between actor Kangana Ranaut and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government continued even as the Centre accorded her Y-category security.

The Maha Vikas Agnadi government, comprising Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, has reacted sharply to the security cover being provided to the 33-year-old controversial actor by CRPF based on recommendations made by Himachal Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Kangana shared a video on her Twitter handle, alleging that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out measurements in her Mumbai office and was planning to demolish it. “This is the Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. It took 15 years of hard work to achieve this. It was one of my dreams to have my own office if I ever got the opportunity to become a filmmaker. But now it looks like my dream is going to be destroyed. Today, some BMC officials showed up unannounced,” she said.

Kangana alleged that BMC officials have forcefully taken over her office measuring everything. “They are also harassing my neighbours….when they retorted BMC officials used language like “wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (everyone must pay for the lady’s behaviour). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she said, adding that she has all the necessary papers for the property.



They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have spoken on the issue. "Some people have gratitude towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood and some don’t,” Thackeray told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly while paying tributes to Anil Rathod, former Shiv Sena MLA and minister who passed away recently.

"Anil bhaiyya came from Rajasthan and made Maharashtra his home. He was a hardcore Shiv Sainik ," he said.

Reacting to the security provided to Kangana, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP said, “The Centre's move to provide security to people who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra is surprising and also sad. This state belongs to all people including the BJP. Kangana Ranaut comments should be condemned by all," he added.

"By giving security to the actress, the centre and the BJP has endorsed her comments against the Mumbai police and Maharashtra. This is betrayal of the people of the state. This is a politically motivated move," said Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson and general secretary Sachin Sawant said that NCB must probe Kangana Ranaut also. “Some videos have now emerged in which Kangana Ranaut has confessed that she was a drug addict… If that was so then who was supplying her these drugs? The NCB which is probing the matter, should go and investigate her,” Sawant said.

Attacking Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party follows the ideology of the great Hindutva icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap, who have taught how to respect women.

“But, some with malicious intent are spreading misinformation that Shiv Sena has insulted women. But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our deity Mumbadevi,” Raut said.