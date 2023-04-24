KCR’s call to Maharashtra farmers: 'Abki baar kisan sarkar'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked farmers to ensure a farmers' government in their state, and called for emulating the 'Telangana model' of governance.

“Abki baar kisan sarkar,” said Rao, addressing his BRS party’s third public rally in Maharashtra.

He asked farmers to elect BRS in zilla parishad elections. “We want to have the Telangana model of administration in Maharashtra,” he added.

Farmers are ending their lives, he said. It is unfortunate that farmers had to agitate in the national capital for 13 months, after which PM Modi apologised to them and gave an assurance, but nothing has happened, Rao said.

“We need out-of-box thinking to change India. BRS is not for any class or religion but for all people,” he said.

“We don’t have to be afraid of anything. If there is sincerity we will win. That is why BRS is here,” he said, adding the party is building a permanent office in Maharashtra.

Rao said political will was needed to resolve water and electricity supply woes facing the country. More than double the amount of water needed is available, yet there is water scarcity, he said. “Rulers, PM, CMs lack the will,” he added. India’s water supply planning should emulate Zimbabwe which has huge water reservoirs to cater to that country’s needs, Rao said.

This scarcity will continue till there is new structure and a new Act on water distribution, he said. “The water the rich drink in posh Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad is the same water the poor in Adilabad drink,” Rao said.

He asked why can’t Maharashtra have an insurance scheme for farmers on the lines of Telangana. “If a farmer dies in Telangana, the nominee gets Rs five lakh in 8 days,” he said. Rao asked farmers to become MLAs and MPs, instead of just being used by leaders.