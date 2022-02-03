Khaperkheda thermal power plant told to stop dumping ash slurry in Nandgaon

In a major development, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) sent a notice to Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) to immediately stop dumping ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond. The move is all set to bring huge relief to residents of Nandgaon, located 40 kilometres from Khaperkheda, in Nagpur district.

For months, residents and Zila Parishad members from Nandgaon have been protesting against the illegal dumping of ash slurry in their farmlands, in violation of environmental norms. Fly ash was also being dumped without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from local residents.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray is slated to visit Nagpur, where he will also undertake a site visit of the thermal power stations around Koradi-Khaparkheda to assess pollution concerns soon.

According to the Direction Notice issued by MPCB regional officer (Nagpur) AM Kare to the Chief Engineer KTPS, the MPCB office had received various complaints regarding disposal of ash slurry into Nandgaon ash pond without permission or without providing any precautionary measures resulting in water and air pollution in the vicinity.

“Accordingly, boards official had inspected the Nandgaon ash pond and verified the disposal of ash slurry in the Nandgaon ash pond without providing any pollution control arrangements…Now, therefore, in view of the above, you (KTPS) are hereby directed to comply with the following directions: You shall stop disposal/dumping of ash slurry into the Nandgaon ash pond, immediately. You shall comply with fly ash notification for utilisation of fly ash,” the notice read.

Affected villagers had requested the MPCB, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) as well as Thackeray to curb the disposal of harmful pollutants, keeping in mind the deteriorating health of local residents affected by pollution.

Sonali Manoj Varkhade, a sarpanch from Nandgaon, explaining the impact of pollution from KTPS, said that the whole village was suffering due to the ash pond, which is located near the Pench river in the village.

“The ash slurry was destroying our farms, polluting our water bodies, drinking water and having severe health impacts and the fly ash was spreading all across causing air pollution. Our Gram Panchayat had not issued any No Objection Certificate (NOC) to this Ash Pond. We can now heave a sigh of relief as finally our plea has been heard and MPCB has asked them to stop the disposal of ash slurry in Nandgaon,” she said adding that however, they would like to reiterate that their demand is on a complete ban on disposal and not a temporary one.

