Kolhapur leaves imprint in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kolhapurkars left their special imprint in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Akhada Balapur in Hingoli district over the weekend.

From the demonstration of wrestling in the makeshift arena on the way of the Yatra to youngsters on both sides of the path in saffron turbans (pheta) charged up the atmosphere of the Yatra led by Gandhi.

Micro planning by Congress leader and former Minister Satej aka Bunty Patil was applauded for the disciplined participation of more than 10,000 people from Kolhapur who had travelled all the way to Hingoli.

Patil welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Akhada Balapur on Saturday morning by presenting him with a statue of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is a symbol of equality.

Patil was accompanied by other Congress leaders MLA Jayant Asgaokar, MLA Ruturaj Patil, MLA Raju Awale, Executive President of Kolhapur district Gulabrao Ghorpade, State General Secretary Shashank Bavachkar, Kolhapur City President Sachin Chavan among others.

The Maharashtrian culture was represented by Kolhapurkars.

Girls and boys dancing on lezim and playing traditional instruments like Halgi, Ghumke were at the centre of attraction in the Yatra. Gandhi, too, enjoyed the atmosphere and encouraged the participants by greeting them. At one point he stopped by the wrestling arena and inquisitively watched Kesari Chavan and Banti Kumar wrestling to exhibit the Kolhapuri culture.

“We are happy to represent Kolhapur district which has great culture and history of the warriors. Our leader honourable Rahulji has been spreading the message of equality and unity by taking the message of great Shahu Maharaj. When he was presented with the statue of the great king of Bhosale dynasty of Marathas, he asked his crew to keep it in his vehicle. It was like an assurance to take forward the legacy of Shahu Maharaj,” said Patil.

Led by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole almost all the leaders participated in the Yatra. MLA Varsha Gaikwad, MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, Manikrao Thakre, MLA Praniti Shinde, MLC Pradnya Satav, Tejas Patil were seen walking along Rahul Gandhi.