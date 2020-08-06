Kolhapur on flood alert

The Kolhapur district of Western Maharashtra that borders Karnataka, has been put of alert with the Panchganga river flowing over the flood line in some places.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation in Kolhapur, that along with the neighbouring district of Sangli, that saw massive floods in July-August, 2019.

Four teams of NDRF have reached Kolhapur and are assisting the district administration in flood-relief work.

Kolhapur district collector Daulat Desai has asked people to be evacuated from low-lying areas to safer locations.

The Panchganga river is flowing at 41.2 feet level whereas the alert level is 39 feet and the danger mark is 43 feet, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar visited the Mantralaya control room and reviewed the ground situation in the Konkan region and the Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.

The Gaganbawda, Shirol tehsil has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last two days. “The Panchganga river is the immediate cause of concern now, people need to be safe,” Wadettiwar said.

According to the IMD-Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kolhapur on Thursday.

"For the last couple of days, the district is witnessing 150 mm rainfall every day which is leading to an increase in the level of the Panchganga,” Desai said, adding that around 90 weirs in the district have gone underwater.

The Sangli district administration also asked the people living on the banks of the Krishna and Warna rivers to stay alert.