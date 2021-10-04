Leopard rescued in nail-biting operation in Maharashtra's Pune district

In a nail-biting rescue operation that lasted 2 hours, a nearly 4-year-old male leopard was rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department from a 35-feet-deep well in Narayanwadi in Junnar division of Pune district.

The leopard was under observation for a few days and was later released back into the wild, officials said on Monday.

The leopard was first spotted late at night on Thursday by local residents who heard rumbling noises coming from the well. Upon inspection, they were shocked to find a leopard struggling to get out of the 35-feet deep well.

Concerned for the well-being of the animal, the residents immediately contacted the Forest Department. Wildlife SOS, operating out of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center, was also called in for reinforcements.

In order to ensure the leopard did not drown while help arrived, a team of village rescuers trained by Wildlife SOS and the Forest department collectively lowered a metallic plank into the well. Relieved to find a dry surface, the distressed leopard instinctively climbed onto the plank.

Upon arrival, the 4 member rescue team from Wildlife SOS along with the Forest department meticulously lowered a trap cage down the well to extricate the leopard.

The leopard leaped onto the cage, which was then subsequently pulled up by the rescuers and transported to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center for medical observation.

After a few days under observation, the leopard was safely released back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “The open wells of Maharashtra have been a constant threat to leopards of the area. Unsuspecting animals fall into these wells and gravely injure themselves or sometimes even die due to drowning, starvation, or injuries. These rescue operations need to be carried out swiftly and with caution by trained professionals. We are grateful to the village rescue team that acted promptly and alerted concerned authorities.”

Dr. Nikhil Bangar, wildlife Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said: “The leopard is an approximately 4-year- old male. We kept the leopard under close observation while he recuperated from this stressful ordeal. Fortunately, he had not sustained any severe injuries and was safely released back into the wild.”

Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, said: “ The expansive sugarcane fields make Narayanwadi a leopard-prone area. Leopards often come here to hunt and unintentionally fall into these open wells.”

