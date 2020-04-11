Lockdown: Stranded migrant workers go on a rampage in Surat

Hundreds of angry migrant workers on Friday evening defied the lockdown and came out on the streets complaining about food, demanding salary and permission to be allowed to travel back to their natives. The angry mob went on to vandalise properties, setting some on fire.

Police said that the migrant workers, who are employed in a textile industry, mostly embroidery works, in the Laskana area under the Sarthana police station, came out of their homes near Vipulnagar vegetable market and went on a rampage.

“The workers were demanding their salary dues and permission to go back home. The angry workers were complaining about food. Since they don’t have any work, they are easily getting bored and restless. About ten days back also, another group of workers had come out in the open and attacked the police,” said a local BJP leader requesting anonymity.

Police said that they have registered an FIR against the migrant workers for rioting and arson, among other charges and detained over 70 of the persons who were found to be part of the mob.

“We have controlled the situation and at present trying to find reason behind the incident and identify the suspects involved in it,” said police officer at Sarthana police station where the FIR was lodged. Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt didn’t respond to calls and messages.

Meanwhile, another group of workers defied the lockdown and complained of unavailability of ration. Most of them were construction workers working under Surat Diamond Bourse. They told the police, which reached the spot the resolved the issue, that they didn’t have money and food. The nearest shop was more than 2.5 km from their construction site and there were about 400 workers stuck at the construction site following the announcement of lockdown.