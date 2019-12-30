Maha: Man performing stunts dies after falling off trai

A 20-year-old man died after he fell from a speeding local train while performing stunts near its door in Maharastra's Thane district, railway police said on Monday.

The incident took place last Thursday between Mumbra and Diva stations, an official said, adding that a friend of the deceased, identified as Dilshad Naushad Khan, was in the coach and recording a video of the stunts.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Khan was purportedly seen leaning out of the train while standing precariously on its foot-board and holding on to the grab pole at the door.

While leaning out of the door, he hit a pole by the side of the rail tracks and fell.

Khan, who worked as an ambulance driver, was returning from Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai to Kalyan town here at that time, the official said.

"After Khan fell, his friend took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Kalwa police in Thane were intimated about it by the hospital authorities," he said.

"The Kalwa city police registered an accidental death case and then transferred it to us as the incident took place under our jurisdiction," Thane railway police inspector Smita Dhakne said.