Maha Vikas Aghadi govt won't interfere in Dhananjay Munde, Malik investigations, says Jayant Patil

Amid mounting pressure by the BJP demanding resignations of two NCP ministers, the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday assured that it would in no way interfere in the investigations.

The development over the last 48 hours has come as a major embarrassment to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his alliance government.

The two ministers are Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who is also the party’s chief spokesperson. Munde has been accused of rape by a singer Renu Sharma, with whose sister (Karuna Sharma) the minister has a relationship and sired two children. Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan has been arrested by the NCB as the federal anti-drug agency dug deeper into the nexus of drug cartel with the entertainment industry personalities.

The NCP leadership are meeting in Mumbai in which party’s general secretary Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil will be present.

According to reports, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had separately spoken to Munde and Malik.

“The government will not interfere in the investigations,” Patil said.

“I need not speak on this issue,” the junior Pawar said, adding that Munde has already clarified on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Oshiwara police station is expected to record the statement of the singer.