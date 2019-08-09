Maharashra flood: Shortage of veggies, fruits in Mumbai

With Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara reeling under floods, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) is witnessing a shortage of vegetables fruits and milk.

Prices of some items like ginger have spiralled and are selling between Rs 300 to 325 per kg while tomato is being sold over Rs 60 a kg.

The shortage is being felt in the commercial capital and neighbouring areas of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.In fact, the far suburbs of Mumbai which has agricultural lands, too had faced floods over two successive weekends - compounding the problem.

The Pune-Bengaluru highway remains shut leading to the problems.

Supplies of vegetables are being augmented from MMR's neighbourhood of Pune and Nashik. Milk is being supplied from Gujarat. Big milk dairies like Gokul and Warna are in the flood-affected region and since roads are in a mess, the shortage is being felt.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai is receiving a lesser number of trucks and tempos. Tomatoes and chillies supplied from Karnataka are not reaching.