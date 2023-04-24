30 IPS officers transferred, promoted in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 30 IPS officers transferred, promoted in major reshuffle

Senior IPS officer Manoj Lohiya has been transferred as the police commissioner of Aurangabad city replacing Nikhil Gupta, it stated

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2023, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 20:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued orders for the transfer and promotion of 30 IPS officers, including three to the director general of police (DGP) rank, an official said.

As per the order issued by the Home Department, senior IPS officers Sadanand Date, Jaijeet Singh and Bipin Kumar Singh have been promoted to the rank of DGP.

Date, heading the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is now the director general of the squad.

Jaijeet Singh is currently serving as Thane police commissioner, while Bipin Kumar Singh, additional director general of the Economic Offences Wing, has been made the managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, the order stated.

Senior IPS officer Manoj Lohiya has been transferred as the police commissioner of Aurangabad city replacing Nikhil Gupta, it stated.

At least 12 officers, who were serving as deputy inspectors general (DIG) and additional commissioners of police, have been promoted to the inspector general of police (IGP) rank, the order said.

These officers include Mumbai Police's Central Region Additional Commissioner Anil Kumbhare, who has been promoted to IG, ATS.

Additional CP (Crime) Dnyaneshwar Chavan has been promoted as IG, Aurangabad Range, while Additional CP Dilip Sawant has been made IG, coastal security. Nisar Tamboli is now IG administration in the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, the order stated.

Senior IPS officer KMM Prasanna will serve as IG establishment at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, it said.

IPS officers Abhivan Deshmukh, Anil Paraskar, M Ramkumar and Shashi Kumar Meena have been promoted as additional commissioners of police, while Deepak Sakore has been transferred as additional commissioner (crime) in Navi Mumbai Police, the order stated.

