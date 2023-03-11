Maharashtra: Boy, minor girl jump off cliff after family objects to relationship

In a shocking incident, a young couple ended their lives by jumping off a hillock at Samata Nagar in Kandivali area of Mumbai on Friday after their respective parents said no to their liaison.

The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Akash Jhate and his 16-year-old minor girlfriend.

The Samata Nagar police station has registered cases of accidental death reports (ADRs) involving the death of the boy and the girl.

While the boy, a school dropout, worked as a housekeeper, the girl was an SSC student.

Both of them lived in Kandivali along the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Their parents had said no to their marriage.

The Samata Nagar police station is investigating the matter.