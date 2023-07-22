Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi with family 

In a significant and rare political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Shinde, accompanied by father Sambhaji Shinde, wife Lata, son Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is an MP from Kalyan, daughter-in-law Vrushali, and grandson Rudransh, spent some "quality time" with Modi.

Photos of the four generations of the Shinde family meeting Modi have gone viral on social media platforms.

During the courtesy call a lot of issues in Maharashtra, including development issues and the current monsoon situation, were discussed.

Incidentally, Shinde’s visit comes on a day when his two Deputy Chief Ministers - Ajit Pawar of NCP and Devendra Fadnavis of BJP, turned 64 and 53, respectively.

"I wish both of them. I met them last evening and wished them personally," Shinde said.

“It was a courtesy call. My father was keen on meeting the PM. I am glad his wish has been fulfilled. I miss my mother (Gangubai), who passed away a few years ago,” Shinde told reporters here soon after four generations of the Shinde family returned from the Prime Minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

“I thank Modi ji for affectionately enquiring and sharing quality time with my family,” tweeted Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena.

"Had a discussion with Modi ji regarding the various ongoing development projects in Maharashtra, Modi ji assured full support from the Centre for the holistic development of Maharashtra. I briefed the PM regarding the excessive rainfall situation in Maharashtra. Modi ji enquired about the Irshalwadi landslide in Raigad and expressed deep concern regarding the tragic mishap,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has announced that the Shinde family will adopt the children who have been orphaned in the Irshalwadi tragedy through the ‘Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation’, “Children, aged between 2-15, who were in ashram schools or elsewhere for education lost their parents. Their pain and suffering are beyond consolation, there is darkness before their eyes. We should stand firmly behind them during these difficult and testing times,” the party said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut reiterated that Shinde’s days as CM are numbered. “I was the first person to say that Ajit Pawar is going to be the chief minister. Fadnavis and Pawar would ‘do the game’ of Shinde, it is known,” he said.

On the other hand, Ajit Pawar-headed group of NCP’s spokesperson and Council Chief Whip Amol Mitkari claimed that Pawar would soon be the chief minister. “I am Ajit Anantrao Pawar. Taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra! Very soon…Ajitparv,” he tweeted with a video.

Earlier this week, the troika of Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar attended the meeting of NDA allies in New Delhi in which the BJP's top leadership including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda were present.